Calvert Green woman who was 'morbidly obese' delighted at weight loss success

A Calvert Green woman who was 'morbidly obese' and lost seven stone has spoken of how it has improved her life.

Vicki Turner, 63, who joined the town's branch of Weight Watchers in 2015 made some life changes to tackle a diagnoses of diabetes and lost seven stone going from a size 18/20 to 10/12.

Vicki Turner pictured in the present day

Vicki's story begins when she quit smoking after moving house.

During that year she gained a lot of weight, had diabetes and was having abdominal pains, leading her to go to the doctors.

After a number of visits, Vicki was refereed to a consultant who suggested her using a gastric band.

Vicki said: "I was shocked.

“I thought that’s for morbidly obese people.”

At the time, Vicki weighed 16stone 11lbs and was five foot four - and admitted that she was 'morbidly obese.'

The threat of the gastric band spurred Vicki on to do something about her weight.

Her doctor gave a pass for 12 free sessions for Weight Watchers and Vicki joined the Wednesday evening group in Buckingham.

Vicki found the group a benefit to her in many ways - it was inspirational, a way to meet new friends and of course helped her lose weight.

Vicki found the programme helpful and easy to use - at first she tracked everything, weighed everything and then later found she was able to gauge weights herself.

She quickly lost weight and was feeling healthier and happier and walking up the stairs wasn't as much of a challenge.

After six months of attending Weight Watchers Vicki, having lost three stone, returned to her consultant who said she no longer needed a gastric band.

After losing some more weight, Vicki was told she was no longer diabetic.

She'd also come off her blood pressure tablets as her blood pressure was now normal, and Vicki had managed three years without smoking.

Vicki continued to attend the group and in September 2017 reached her goal of 10 stone 11lbs.

Vicki is now lighter, healthier, happier, more confident and able to get into clothes she never dreamed of wearing again.

Vicki's incredible story also lead to Weight Watchers being awarded a national award for excellence in the diabetes industry.