Can you help Buckingham takeaway get back on its feet after fire?

A Buckingham resident has started a GoFundMe page to help Smart’s takeaway in Market Hill after it was damaged during a fire on Monday November 27.

Matthew Delorenzi-Waters started the fundraising page to help the store with the clear-up operation and ensure staff still get paid while the takeaway is unable to open.

Mr Delorenzi-Waters said: “I have set up this GoFundMe on their behalf as a means to do something good this Christmas for somebody else.

“If the same thing were to happen to me I know I would either be too proud or too stressed to do it myself.

“This matter is very close to my heart because my father use to own a restaurant so I understand the realities of running a small business.”

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent crews from Buckingham, Winslow, Great Holm (two) and Broughton to the scene of the blaze, which broke out just before 11.30am.

They used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a ladder to bring the blaze under control.

A fire service spokesman said: “We believe the fire was caused by a wiring fault behind the deep fat-fryers, although it didn’t involve the fryers themselves.

“Smoke was coming from the shop when firefighters arrived, and the shops next door and the four flats above were evacuated as a precaution.

“Firefighters had to remove some wooden panelling at the back of the fryers in order to gain access to the source of the fire.

“Although it was a relatively small fire, it created a lot of smoke, which they cleared from the shop.

“Fires in commercial premises have a knock-on effect on people’s livelihoods, and we hope the shop gets back to normal as soon as possible.”

Mr Lorenzi-Waters added: “I’m hoping to raise £1,000 to help pay workers on zero-hours contracts who would otherwise have no wages, and to assist them with generally getting the place back to how it was in time for Christmas.

“I think there is a perception that insurance companies will pay-out when something like this happens - but they don’t always do that.”

Nobody from the shop was available for comment but a message on the shop’s door reads: “Due to the recent fire incident we will be temporarily closed and we are currently unsure how long for.

“However we are working to repair the damage as quickly as possible in order to re-open soon.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/smarts-christmas-rebuild-fund.