Can you help the town council fix Buckingham?

A fix my street week is running in Buckingham from January 5 to 13.

As part of this week of action, town councillors will be out and about across Buckingham trying to locate defects and repairs around the town centre and parks.

The council has issued a plea to residents to help them build a complete picture of issues by reporting any problems in the part of the town where they live or frequent regularly.

In early 2019, the town council is receiving what they describe as 'a small budget' to arrange minor repairs - the amount of money they will receive has not been disclosed at this stage.

Responses to the Fix My Street Week will be used to help devise the town council’s small work programme, and to help the county council identify works which are needed in the town.

The two councils already work together to carry out minor works including cutting grass verges.

The county council’s FixMyStreet site enables anyone to report details of an issue, including photos, which ensures that the query is forwarded to the correct council.

If an issue is the county council’s responsibility, the issue is logged on their system and the website updated as progress is made.

The purpose of the FixMyStreet site is to report things which are broken, dirty, damaged or dumped, and need fixing, cleaning or clearing, like graffiti, dog fouling, potholes or street lights that don't work.

When reporting issues, specific details such as photos or asset or reference numbers are useful to help pinpoint problems.

Councillor Margaret Gateley, chair of the environment committee said: “I am delighted that we are able to use fix my street to register issues and to monitor progress.

"I encourage all residents to look at their street and to report anything that needs fixing."