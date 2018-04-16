Car carrying four people collides with roundabout near Brackley

A car collided with a roundabout near Brackley resulting in the four occupants being taken to hospital.

On Sunday, April 15 at about 2.15am a white Subaru Impreza travelling north on the A43 was in collision with the roundabout at the junction of the A422, south of Brackley.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of various driving offences and has been released pending further investigation.

The three passengers and the driver were treated at the scene before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 71 of 15/4/18.