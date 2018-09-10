Car hits house during incident in Whitchurch

A car hit a house on the A413 in Whitchurch yesterday evening (Sunday).

The emergency services were called to the incident on the main road between Aylesbury and Winslow at just after 7pm.

The scene of the crash in Whitchurch

A black Nissan hit Melbury Cottage and all three emergency services were called to the scene.

Thames Valley Police put a cordon up around the site, Bucks Fire and Rescue sent two crews and made the scene safe and South Central Ambulance Service sent a community response vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew.

Three people - one adult and two children - were all assessed at the scene and treated for minor injuries.