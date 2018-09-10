Car hits house during incident in Whitchurch

A car hit a house on the A413 in Whitchurch yesterday evening (Sunday).
The emergency services were called to the incident on the main road between Aylesbury and Winslow at just after 7pm.
A black Nissan hit Melbury Cottage and all three emergency services were called to the scene.
Thames Valley Police put a cordon up around the site, Bucks Fire and Rescue sent two crews and made the scene safe and South Central Ambulance Service sent a community response vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew.
Three people - one adult and two children - were all assessed at the scene and treated for minor injuries.