Burglars stole car keys from a Northamptonshire home before driving it off.

Between Friday, April 6, at 6.30pm and Saturday, April 7, at 8am, the burglar(s) forced entry into the Little Horton House Drive house in Horton, stole the keys and made off with the owners’ black Volkswagen Golf R.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.