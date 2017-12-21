Care home in Maids Moreton will open its doors to lonely people on Christmas Day

A care home in Maids Moreton will be opening its doors on Christmas day, to older people in the community with nowhere else to go.

Gracewell, on Church Street, will invite older people who would have otherwise spent December 25 on their own, to a Christmas lunch with staff and residents at the home.

Gracewell of Maids Moreton want to fight loneliness over the festive period

The team has been working with charities and local organisations over the last few months, to identify people who may be spending Christmas Day alone.

Andrea, the home admission advisor at the home, said: “We are proud to be at the heart of the local community we serve – and we are delighted to be inviting those within the local area to spend their day with us. We always love welcoming guests with open arms and never is that more important than on Christmas Day.

“We are all very much looking forward to the 25th December, and ensuring our guests know they have new friends around them.

“Loneliness among older people is a serious reality; more than a million older people across England often feel ignored or invisible. This means they have no one to turn to for the support they need in tough times, but also often have no one with whom they can share the joys of life.”

Kathleen will be stopping by for lunch on Christmas Day. She said: “I’m very much looking forward to having lunch with everyone at Gracewell. On my visits to the home, ahead of the day, I have already made a number of friends and I can’t wait to spend the day with them.”

Are you spending Christmas Day somewhere special? Are you volunteering to help people in need? Let us know, email ryan.watts@jpress.co.uk