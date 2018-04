Money and jewellery were taken during a burglary in Towcester.

On Saturday, April 28, between 4.50pm and 11pm, the thief(s) entered a home in Hazel Crescent via the conservatory.

Once inside they stole the cash and jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.