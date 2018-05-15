CCTV images released in connection with sexual assault in Bicester

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection with a sexual assault in Bicester.

The victim was walking along London Road towards Bicester village at about 10.50am on Wednesday, May 9.

A man then cycled past the victim and touched her inappropriately.

Investigating officer, PC Amy Boughton of the investigation hub based at Bicester Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who knows the man in the CCTV images to contact police as soon as possible. We believe the man may have vital information about the incident.

“If you have any information please contact police by either calling 101 or visiting a police station and quoting reference number 43180139361.”

