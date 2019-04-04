CCTV released after distraction burglary in Bicester

Police have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with a distraction theft in Bicester.

At around 3.30pm on Monday March 25, the victim, an elderly man in his eighties, was distracted by two women after withdrawing money from his bank account outside the NatWest bank on Manorsfield Road.

Police have released a CCTV image in connection with a distraction burglary in Bicester last month

One of the offenders asked him to sign something while the other stole money that he had stored in his walking frame.

Investigating officer PC Tina Maulson said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe these woman could have information that is vital to this investigation.

“If you recognise these women, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101.

"You will need to quote reference number 43190090835.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”