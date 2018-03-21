Charities receive funds from Buckingham bingo nights

Money raised from bingo evenings at Buckingham Community Centre has been donated to local charities.

The evenings, organised by Sue and Tiddler Carter take place at the centre every Thursday and Sunday night evening.

Doors open at 6.30pm with eyes down for the bingo at 7.30pm, where there will be cash prizes for the winners. The eight charities to benefit from the funds raised during the course of the past year are Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Nurses, Medical Detection Dogs, the Buckingham and District Stroke Association, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation’s Buckingham branch.

The presentations took place at the centre on Friday March 16.