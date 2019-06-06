Charity buys new wheelchair vehicle for Winslow community

The charity Winslow Big Society Group (WBSG) recently embarked on a new venture to obtain a wheelchair vehicle for use by the local community.

Following the demise of Dial-a-Ride, WBSG realised that their existing community car scheme could not accommodate people in wheelchairs and as such they urgently required the facility.

By an amazing coincidence, the charity were contacted the day after agreeing to pursue a wheelchair vehicle be someone trying to sell one!

Chair person Veronica Corben said:

“It was music to our ears, and with the incredible cooperation of Simon Garwood at the Winslow and District Local Area Forum, we were able to purchase it before it was sold elsewhere. They provided us with a grant to purchase it and set it up.”

The Winslow wheelchair vehicle was subsequently launched in September.

Ms Corben continued:

“Since then it has gone from strength to strength. People can borrow it 7 days a week, and drive it themselves, with us covering them fully comprehensively on the insurance policy.

“We also can provide drivers to drive where a partner or friend cannot do this. For 45 pence-a-mile, they can book it and have it for as long as required.”

Tracey Taylor, who lives with husband Alan who is wheelchair bound, said:

"The wheelchair vehicle has improved the quality of our life no end. We are now able to get out and about, after months of being virtually housebound. It's great to have the freedom to use the car to go out with the family again, and to use it any day of the week and weekends too, at very low cost."

The vehicle is available for bookings in Winslow and the surrounding villages.

To find out more or to make a reservation visit: Winslow Big Society Group