Charity event to celebrate life of Silverstone pub landlord Les

Five years ago Les Adams, a former landlord of the White Horse pub in Silverstone passed away - with tributes to him pouring in from all over.

Les' son Ben has organised a charity event, which is being held on Saturday April 6 at the White Horse to celebrate his life and to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Archive photo of Les Adams (centre) with a certificate presented to him after The White Horse, Silverstone, won an Advertiser competition in 2009

Those that knew him describe Les as a 'people person' - who was always involved in the community, running charity events and several outdoor bars when Formula One came annually to the Silverstone circuit.

Ben said: “We have had an overwhelming response from both the local and also from the motor sport communities with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ducati all contributing donations towards our fundraising evening as well as Northampton Saints and many other local businesses.

“Dad was all about the community and so this night will be a fitting tribute to him.”

Les sadly took his own life on March 24 2014 after battling depression, something he kept to himself.

Ben is now passionate about spreading the message that it is OK to talk and hopes people take this positive message on board.

Talking about depression and its effects in a heartfelt message Ben said: “Dad kept his battle to himself, he was too 'proud' to admit that an illness was taking over him.

“On the outside he was an amazingly happy smiling person who put his customers and business before his own well being.

“Inside he was fighting a battle against depression of which he could never get over.

“On 24th March 2014 I received a phone call telling me my dad had taken his own life.

“This hit me incredibly hard as it was completely unexpected but I felt I had to stay strong for my mum, sister and rest of my family.

“Thankfully the tide is turning regarding the stigma involved in mental health.

"It's OK to talk and let your feelings out.

"Sadly this came too soon for my mum who a year later also passed away.

“Last year I hit rock bottom, a delayed reaction to everything that happened.

"Depression is incredibly hard to explain until you experience it first hand.

“I always told myself that I would not let this illness overcome me but despite all my efforts it did.

"I fell into the same trap my dad did at first, kept everything locked away and hidden from my family.

“I too started to get those dark thoughts about taking my own life.

"Fortunately with the amazing support of my family I sought help.

“The magnificent people at Mind who guided me in getting the help I needed, first with them and then through the amazing people at the NHS.

"I literally owe my life to them.”

Ben is also running both the London and Brighton marathons later in April, again to raise money for Mind.

He added: “My aim is to not only raise as much money as I can for this incredible charity but also and just as importantly to raise awareness for mental health.

"If the money we raise helps just one person then to us that is mission accomplished.

“No one should face these battles alone."

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=TheAdamsFamily&pageUrl=10