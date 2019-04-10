Charity run for Alec’s Angels around Gawcott village

An annual charity run around Gawcott has raised £537 for Alec’s Angels.

This is the ninth year of the event, which fundraises for the charity set in up memory of Alec Jarvis from Hillesden, who died in 2011 from a brain tumour, aged nine.

Participants gather together in Gawcott ahead of the charity run in aid of Alec's Angels

Alec’s dad Brian Jarvis said of the run: “We had a toddlers race, plus a race for children and adults, and 37 people participated.

“The adult run involved completing a one mile lap of the village to the Methodist Chapel, around the playing field and back.

"The toddler race involved a dash across a field!"

To find out more about the charity and for more photos of the run search for Alec’s Angels on Facebook.