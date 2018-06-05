Childhood memories inspire Brackley’s new greengrocer

A Brackley resident with fond childhood memories of vegetable growing and a former career in accountancy has gone into counting beans of a different kind.

Sarah Grove has opened Braesyde’s, a farm shop and greengrocer on High Street, which stocks local fruit and vegetables as well as jams, chutneys, oils and vinegars.

The shop officially opened its doors on May 19 when Brackley mayor Mark Morrell cut the ribbon.

Since then, a steady stream of customers has visited Braesyde’s.

Sarah, who named the store after the surname of her children, Lily and Ben, said she opened the store to provide what she felt supermarkets lacked.

She said: “I am trying to keep things as local as possible and go back to how things use to be. Everyone is getting a bit fed up with everything being packaged up.

“Here, shopping is a lot more relaxed where as with the supermarket, it is busy. Here you have time to look around and see what you are buying.

“I am heavily influenced by childhood memories of going out in the garden. My dad passed away a year ago and this is way of remembering him and saying, ‘This is for you’. He loved working in the garden and growing his own.”

Sarah hopes to run monthly tasting days. Lily, who works at the store with her, is doing a professional bakery course at Moulton College and Sarah hopes this might provide a way of extending the store’s offering in future.

Visit www.braesydes.co.uk.