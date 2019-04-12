Children unleashed their creative sides at an Easter craft event at Lace Hill Community Centre last weekend

Children get crafty at Easter event in Buckingham

More than 230 people attended an Easter craft event at Lace Hill Community Centre on Sunday April 7.

As well as craft activities there was also a pop-up animal farm - pictures by June Essex.

There were also craft stalls to browse at the event at Lace Hill
There were also craft stalls to browse at the event at Lace Hill
June Essex
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The ponies were one of the main attractions at the pop-up animal farm held as part of the Lace Hill craft event
The ponies were one of the main attractions at the pop-up animal farm held as part of the Lace Hill craft event
June Essex
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were plenty of craft stalls to browse at the event at Lace Hill last weekend
There were plenty of craft stalls to browse at the event at Lace Hill last weekend
June Essex
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Children unleashed their creativity at the event held at Lace Hill Community Centre
Children unleashed their creativity at the event held at Lace Hill Community Centre
June Essex
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2