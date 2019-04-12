Children get crafty at Easter event in Buckingham More than 230 people attended an Easter craft event at Lace Hill Community Centre on Sunday April 7. As well as craft activities there was also a pop-up animal farm - pictures by June Essex. There were also craft stalls to browse at the event at Lace Hill June Essex jpimedia Buy a Photo The ponies were one of the main attractions at the pop-up animal farm held as part of the Lace Hill craft event June Essex jpimedia Buy a Photo There were plenty of craft stalls to browse at the event at Lace Hill last weekend June Essex jpimedia Buy a Photo Children unleashed their creativity at the event held at Lace Hill Community Centre June Essex jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2