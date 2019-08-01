Children of Aylesbury wowed by PJ Masks heroes

Hundreds of young fans of Disney Junior smash hit TV show PJ Masks met their heroes on Wednesday at Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury town centre.

Aylesbury children dressed as PJ Masks characters

The crime fighting trio Catboy, Owlette and Gekko were joined by the show’s arch villain Luna Girl.

The PJ Masks and Luna Girl made 30-minute appearances at the Aylesbury shopping centre during the day.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said:

“It’s been a busy day today at our summer event. Youngsters really enjoyed meeting our superhero guests and making some superhero craft at our workshop.”

Fan meets PJ Masks hero

The animated show revolves around three six year olds Connor, Amaya, and Greg, who lead relatively normal lives by day, where they are neighbours, classmates and friends.

However, at night, they become Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, and fight crime as the superhero team PJ Masks. Together they go on adventures, defeat villains, solve mysteries and learn valuable lessons.

Children also enjoyed decorating hundreds of items at a superheroes craft workshop at the event.