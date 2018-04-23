Children’s TV stars to spring into action at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Safari Park

The stars of the hit children’s TV series Peppa Pig and PJ Masks are planning a special fun-filled weekend (28-29th April) at Woburn Safari Park.

After an adventurous road safari experience to see amazing wild animals roaming freely in beautiful parkland reserves, families can meet and take photos with their favourite TV characters on the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark in the Foot Safari.

On Saturday (April 28) the loveable Peppa Pig will be putting in a rare appearance and on Sunday (April 29), PJ Mask’s super-speedy leader, Catboy, and the youngest member of the superhero team, Gekko, will be meeting with lucky families, all the way from Adventure Bay!

Peppa, Catboy and Gekko will be making their special appearances at the park at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Families can see the popular animated stars and secure a place in the priority queue at no extra cost to standard admission with a Special Event ticket. Enjoy all of the usual fun at Woburn Safari Park and meet a favourite superhero.Children under the age of three can visit for free.

To book Special Event tickets or to find out more, visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk/events