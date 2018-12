More than 50 groups entered the parade as walkers, floats and marching bands with participants including the young farmers, air cadets, local schools, the Waterside Theatre and the town council's own float.

Father Christmas joins in the fun at the Buckingham parade other Buy a Photo

Winslow Concert Band performing outside Waitrose other Buy a Photo

Field House Nursery perform in the parade other Buy a Photo

St James and St John's primary school in Buckingham perform as part of the Christmas parade other Buy a Photo

View more