Christmas lunch at Buckingham church

A Christmas lunch is being held at a church in Buckingham next month - and will be prepared in a recently refurbished kitchen.

Well Street United Church has been the venue for community meal projects over the past ten years.

To mark the opening of the church's redeveloped kitchen, a Christmas lunch is taking place on Wednesday December 5, and will be prepared in the new kitchen.

The refurbishment was possible thanks to a £17,000 grant from WREN, an organisation that awards funding to community groups and projects.

The kitchen now has a third cooker and a dishwasher has been installed.

Next week's meal will be attended by more than 30 people and mayor Cllr Jon Harvey - spaces are fully booked.

The community meal projects are run by volunteers and provide opportunities for people in the town to meet and share over lunch, rather than staying at home alone.

Rev Tim Edworthy, pastor of Well Street United Church said: “‘I’m delighted with our newly refitted kitchen.

"It’s been made possible by a significant grant from WREN and the generosity of our church.

"The kitchen will enable us to continue with the community lunches that we already provide each month.

"In addition, it will support our work with children and young people.

"We look forward to welcoming many more of the people of Buckingham through our doors in the future.”

Penny Horne, WREN grant manager said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to people across Buckingham.

"WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

Lunches take place at Well Street United Church on the first Wednesday of each month and once a month on a Sunday - the next one is on December 16.

For the dates of forthcoming meals and to book places visit www.wellstreetchurch.org.uk or contact the church administrator on 01280 817560.