Closure order granted on Buckingham property following anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been issued on a property in Buckingham following incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The property in Adams Close was closed down for three months by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday).

The closure was made under the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014.

A police statement said: "This action is an example that drug dealing, violent crime, disorder and anti social behaviour will not be tolerated."

The Buckingham neighbourhood policing team will be keeping a watch on the property to ensure there are no breaches of the order.