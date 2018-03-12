Co-op’s new app allows shoppers to skip the checkout queues

Time-pressed shoppers will soon be able to skip the queues and pay whilst they shop with a payment app being launched by Co-op.

Using Mastercard’s secure digital payment software, the shop, scan and go app will let shoppers independently scan items in the aisle and then pay directly from their account.

The new technology comes on the back of increasing card payment transactions in the store, with cash transactions dropping by more than one fifth over the last five years, with a 15 per cent reduction in the last 18 months alone.

Co-op has said the app will benefit customers who “seek increased convenience”.

However, it’s not the end of the manned checkout as the new payment system will run alongside traditional checkouts and self-service tills.

Matthew Speight, at the Co-op, said: “It is a challenging marketplace for retailers, and the Co-op is responding positively.

“It is all about consumer choices and convenience. We listen to our Members and customers and we are investing in our stores, people, prices, products and technology.

“We recognise there are many communities where customers pop in to their local Co-op and enjoy a friendly chat – it is all part of the service. Whereas for others, perhaps with a train to catch or on a school run, every second can count as consumers seek increased convenience.”

The app is currently being trialled in Manchester, with a further roll-out expected this summer.

Elliott Goldenberg, head of digital payments at Mastercard UK added: “Technology is bringing unprecedented change to retailing right before our eyes; however, the challenge for all of us who play a part in the retail experience is meeting the needs of all consumers who are moving at different speeds in the adoption of technology.”