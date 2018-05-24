Colony of feral cats found in north Oxfordshire in the care of charity

Cherwell Cats Protection is trying to raise money to help a feral colony of 25 to 30 cats found near Bicester.

The charity has started a Just Giving page - which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cherwell-cats-protection - to raise enough money to look after the animals, many of which were severely dehydrated when they were found.

The colony of cats, not all of which are feral, included a mother with six kittens, and a female cat, which had collapsed in the grass. On their fundraising page, Cherwell Cats Protection said: "It broke our heart - we are of course going to help the cats but we need support. We have enough man power to catch and neuter these cats but we really need help financially. Each and every cat must be blood test for FIV/ Felv, neutered, wormed, flea’d and must have antibiotics."

The charity has managed to raise £2,000 needed. The cats are now on the road to recovery and the charity hopes to rehome them in the near future.