Community mourns death of "much loved" Thames Valley police officer

The funeral of serving Thames Valley Police officer, PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble has taken place today in Milton Keynes.

Colleagues and friends joined the family of PC Clayton-Drabble (known as Dan) to celebrate his life in a service at Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes.

The funeral cortege arrived at the crematorium with a police motorcade and was then escorted by officers from the force’s Mounted Section to the chapel, where his colleagues formed a Guard of Honour to pay their respects.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of PC Clayton-Drabble then took place which was led by James Easton (Civil Celebrant).

Chief Constable Francis Habgood attended the service to read the Thames Valley Police Prayer and Local Police Area Commander Yvette Hitch and his close colleague PC Jamie Day paid tribute to him.

PC Clayton-Drabble joined the force in 2012 as a Special Constable studying for a Foundation Degree. He then joined as a Regular Officer in 2014 holding the role of Uniformed Response Officer and was based at Milton Keynes police station.

Chief Constable Habgood said: “My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of PC Clayton-Drabble who tragically died in a collision on Boxing Day, as he was travelling home from a shift.

“It is always a very difficult time when we lose a fellow officer, but this was particularly challenging as it happened at a time of year when so many are spending time with their families.

“We heard tributes from several people at the funeral and it is clear that Dan was a man who touched the hearts of so many. He loved his role as a PC with Thames Valley Police and he always wanted to be a police officer since he was very young, an ambition he achieved and excelled at.

“Dan clearly made a positive difference to so many people, including the community he served. We are devastated to lose such a dedicated officer and Dan will be very sadly missed by everyone.”

PC Clayton-Drabble died on Wednesday 26 December when the car he was driving, following a shift in Milton Keynes, was involved in a single vehicle collision on an unclassified road between the A5 and Whittlebury near Towcester in Northamptonshire.

His family continue to be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.