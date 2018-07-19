Community spirit comes to the fore as Buckingham schools work together for arts and drama piece

Students from two Buckingham secondary schools came together to work on an arts and drama piece entitled Community over two days - Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 July.

The piece explored themes relating to history, diversity, technology and sport.

In the above photo taken during rehearsals, the students are doing a scene related to the winning of the World Cup with the student being held up playing the part of the trophy.

The student held aloft is from the Royal Latin School as are the ones holding her left arm and stomach.

Those holding her ankles and right arm are from the Buckingham School.

The final work was showcased to family, friends, staff from both schools and members of Buckingham Town Council.

Students have described the opportunity as ‘a hugely rewarding and immersive experience’ while Royal Latin teacher Rachel Stevens said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed the process and have loved seeing the two schools working in this way.”