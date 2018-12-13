Connections launching regular drop-in session in Buckingham

Connection Support is launching a regular drop-in session in Buckingham in the New Year after seeing a surge in demand for their services within the area.

The charity, which supports people of all ages who face life challenges, is running drop-ins at the Buckingham Town Council chamber on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Connection Support's resilience officer Donna Stapleton said: "We have been overwhelmed by the amount of referrals for our services by people in the Buckingham area.

"As an organisation we help people who are affected by issues including changes to benefits, who experienced breakdowns of their marriages or relationships, or who have mental health or drug and alcohol addiction problems."

The sessions will take place at the chamber in Cornwalls Meadow between 12noon and 2pm.

Please note that the first session is on Tuesday January 15 - there is no session on Tuesday January 1.