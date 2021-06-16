Contact tracing teams to start calling unvaccinated residents in Aylesbury and Bucks

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett advised that unvaccinated residents aged above 30 might be contacted by phone, by contact tracing teams.

The purpose of the calls is to outline that drop-in vaccinations will be made available in the county throughout the next few weeks.

Drop-in vaccinations provide UK residents the chance to get vaccinated on arrival without an appointment from the bigger centres in the nation.

Data provided by the Council Leader revealed 568,967 vaccines protecting against Covid have been delivered in Buckinghamshire.

Anyone aged over 23 can book a vaccination to receive a Covid jab in England, as the rollout continues to progress locally and nationally.

One of the biggest vaccination centres in the region is the Stoke Mandeville stadium site which has been running walk-in vaccinations for over 40s in need of a first jab and over 18s eligible to be fully protected. The next scheduled drop-in day of vaccinations is this Saturday June 19.

Further information hasn't been released as to when the other drop-in vaccinations will be organised for at this time.

NHS data shows that 54% of over 16s in Buckinghamshire have been fully vaccinated.

Across Buckinghamshire, 78% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bledlow, Cadmore End and Hambleden Valley, with 92.6% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Princes Risborough, 89.9%

3) Longwick, Kimble and Lacey Green, 89.8%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge and Castlefield, 58.3%

2) Aylesbury Central, 58.7%