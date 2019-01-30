Could you be a river warden in Buckingham?

A scheme that allows residents to play a more active role in maintaining the River Ouse through Buckingham has been launched.

The river warden scheme, run by the Environment Agency in conjunction with Buckingham Town Council, was officially launched at a meeting in the town last night (Tuesday).

The scheme came about as part of discussions on how to restore the river following an incident last summer where thousands of fish died after pollutants entered the river at Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Around 20 people have so far registered an interest in the scheme while around ten people attended a meeting at the town council offices.

The aim of the scheme is to allow residents to lead in river restoration and decide priorities for the river, and to also increase the level of observation on how the river is recovering following the pollution incident.

River wardens are voluntary roles, and among the tasks are surveying wildlife, litter picking or writing progress reports and material to help engage the community with what is going on.

At a meeting last night the organisers of the scheme said it was all about 'collaboration' adding: "There is no magic wand which can be waved to restore the river, but with everyone's help, hopefully we can speed the process up and ensure that the river becomes healthier and wildlife thrives."