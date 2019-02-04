Could you be a school crossing patroller in the Buckingham area?

Bucks County Council is looking for people interested in becoming school crossing patrollers, and there are currently two vacancies in the Buckingham area.

The council says these vacancies are ideal for people who have a couple of hours a day free and would like to give something back to the community.

The vacancies are for the afternoon shift at Bourton Meadow School in Buckingham and both the morning and afternoon shifts at Great Horwood C E Combined School.

The council says patrollers have an important role within the community helping children and their parents/carers to cross busy roads on their journeys to and from school.

Off and on site training will be provided to all employees and pay starts from just under £9 an hour.

If you are interested or would like further information visit http://jobs.buckscc.gov.uk/job-search/details/100000109703/