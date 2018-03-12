Council changes announced: One new 'one stop shop' council for Buckinghamshire

TheSecretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid
After much hang wringing, It looks like Buckinghamshire will have just one council heading into the future.

The government have just published a recommendation to have a single, unitary authority for the county.

This means that Buckinghamshire Council Council, Aylesbury Vale District Council, Wycombe District, Chiltern & South Bucks will be amalgamated into a new 'super-council'.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, said:

"I am satisfied that this new single council, if established, is likely to improve local government and service delivery in the county, generating savings, increasing financial resilience, facilitating a more strategic and holistic approach to planning and housing challenges, and sustaining good local services.

"I am also satisfied that across Buckinghamshire as a whole there is a good deal of local support for this new council, and that the area of the council represents a credible geography."

This is not a final decision, but it is the one that Sajid Javid, the minister is recommending to Government.

He added: "Before I take my final decision, there is now a period until 25 May 2018 during which those interested may make further representations to me, including that if a proposal is implemented it is with suggested modifications. The final decision would also be subject to Parliamentary approval.