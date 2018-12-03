Council launches fourth Christmas present appeal for disadvantaged youngsters

Bucks County Council is launching an appeal to help collect presents for disadvantaged children in time for Christmas.

This is the fourth year of the council's Christmas present appeal which aims to help vulnerable children and young people in the county.

Led by Paul Irwin, the deputy cabinet member for transportation, council staff, county councillors and members of the public are invited to donate Christmas presents that will sent to children around Bucks ready for opening on December 25.

Organisations and businesses across the county are supporting the appeal this year including Aylesbury's Salvation Army Church.

Cllr Irwin said: “I’m so thrilled that we are running the Christmas present appeal again.”

He added: "The response from local organisations has been overwhelming.”