Council tax to increase by 10p per household in Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council has voted to increase council tax by 10p per household during the financial year 2019/2020.

At a meeting last month the authority voted to use £8,586 from reserves towards the coming year’s budget to keep the rise as low as possible.

This will mean that the total amount raised through council tax by the town council in 2019/20 will be £852,777.

This equates to an increase of 10p per week for a band D property, a rise of £5.26 or 3.3%.

The town council also raises funding through charges, for example for use of rooms in the Lace Hill Community Centre, for burials and by charging Bucks County Council for services provided on its behalf.

Additional money raised through council tax will be used to install new fencing round the Bourton Park play area and dog-proof gates for Lace Hill Park.

The town council say they will begin to pay for the purchase and development of the new cemetery and allotment site.

Mayor Jon Harvey said: “I am really pleased that the town council have been able to keep our council tax increase so low.

"The town council is providing a wide and increasing range of services for the town while ensuring we have the finances in place to purchase and develop the new cemetery and allotments.”