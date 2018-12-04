Councillor exploring possibility of soapbox derby in Buckingham

A town councillor is exploring whether a soapbox derby could work in Buckingham.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury made the suggestion of an event, similar to ones held in neighbouring towns Brackley and Aylesbury, at a meeting of the town centre and events committee last night (Monday).

Mayor Jon Harvey posted about the idea on the Buckingham What Matters to You Facebook group this morning (Tuesday) and there was unanimous support for the proposal.

However, speaking to the Advertiser, Cllr Stuchbury said there was a lot of work to be done before any such event could take place.

He said: "I am hoping to arrange a meeting with some of the team who organise the soapbox derby in Brackley in the New Year.

"The idea is very much in the early stages - I am not sure yet where or when it could be held.

"We need to look at the legalities and practicalities and see whether it would be an easy or a hard thing to organise.

"I absolutely do not want to compete with the Brackley event - that's why I want to meet with them during the planning stages."

Cllr Stuchbury said he attended last year's Brackley soapbox derby and felt it was something that could work here in Buckingham.

He added: "I went to support one of the teams at the Brackley event.

"My son Sean helped to push one of the karts and they had a quicker time than the previous year!

"I think it could be a great addition to the town's calendar of events and I hope we can make it happen."