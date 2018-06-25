County Council issue hot weather advice

For most of us the recent hot weather is a welcome, if somewhat short-lived, change - but for others there are some potential health risks.

For most of us the recent hot weather is a welcome, if somewhat short-lived, change - but for others there are some potential health risks.

During hot spells vulnerable groups, such as babies and older people, can feel the acute effects of heat more than others. As can those who are working outdoors or physically more active such as construction workers and people participating in sports.

Even if temperatures do not hit extreme levels, Public Health England (PHE) advises people to keep safe in the sun, seek shade to cool down and keep hydrated with plenty of cool fluids.

Top advice for being sun safe:

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

Wear UV sunglasses, preferably wraparound, to reduce UV exposure to the eyes, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen of at least SPF15 with UVA protection, wear a wide brimmed hat and light, loose-fitting cotton clothes. This should minimise the risk of sunburn.

Drink lots of cool drinks and when travelling ensure you take water with you

Look out for others especially vulnerable groups such as older people, young children and babies and those with serious illnesses

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially older people, infants, young children or animals

Remember that it can get uncomfortably hot indoors too. Try to keep your bedroom and living space cool, by closing the curtains on windows that face the sun and opening your windows at cooler times of the day and overnight when you can. Turn off non-essential lights and electrical items as these generate heat.

Lin Hazell, cabinet member for Health & Wellbeing, says: ‘Of course we should all be outside enjoying the beautiful weather but please take precautions to keep yourself safe and check on those elderly or less mobile in your neighbourhood.’

For more information go to:

http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Summerhealth/Pages/Heatwave.aspx