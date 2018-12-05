Couple open new gym in the centre of Buckingham

A couple have opened a new gym in the centre of Buckingham which promises a 'fun, personal and professional' approach.

Intent 2 Improve is based at Remus House on Castle Street and is run by Richard Roach and his partner Sharon Sackey, who have just moved into the premises after renting space at the Swan Pool for the past couple of years.

Richard Roach outside Intent 2 Improve - his new gym in Buckingham

Richard grew up in Buckingham before moving around as he built experience in the industry.

He has now settled back in the town to raise his own family and start the business with his partner Sharon.

The couple have an 11 month old daughter and have created a gym in the premises that used to be Town and Country Cars.

Richard said: "I have been in the gym industry for eight years and after me and Sharon took a couple of years out to go travelling we decided that we wanted to return to the area we grew up - Buckingham.

"Since the space on Castle Street became available in May we have been working on building a business plan and a client base.

"We are trying to maximise the open floor space and so we have a range of equipment available including balls, mats, bags and skipping ropes.

"Our USP is small group training and we focus on fun, personal training but keeping it very professional at the same time.

"We are very pleased with some of our new technology including this system where people wear a belt during their training that is connected to a television screen.

"The screen then gives lots of details about how people are getting on, for example their heart rate."

To find out more about the gym visit its website at www.intent2improve.com