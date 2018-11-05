Couple’s fundraiser for Medical Detection Dogs raises more than £1,000

A fundraising event for a Great Horwood based charity has raised more than £1,000.

The fundraiser, organised by John and Sandra Horton, consisted of an evening of live music and food.

The Mursley couple, who are big dog lovers, immediately set about supporting the charity when they moved to the village six years ago saying ‘everything about the charity ticked all the boxes.’

John volunteered to do weekend and holiday cover, as Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) has a no kennel policy, and relies completely on donations.

In October 2015 the bio detection team asked if John would like to take on a dog full time - this was when they met Karry.

The fundraiser, which made around £1,600, featured music from five-piece band Last Resort, food from The Hub, and beer supplied by Tring Brewery.

The Horton’s newest addition Karry, one of the charity’s many bio detection dogs was one of the star turns of the evening.

Karry is a part of the prostate team and works three days at the charity’s centre in Great Horwood, smelling samples for the presence of prostate cancer. As the guest of honour the bar and charity raffle was named after Karry and her hard work.

The raffle prizes were donated by Horwood House, with first prize being a night with an evening meal and breakfast in Horwood House.

Karry was present throughout, meeting all the guests although being the black labrador that she is, Karry was more interested in guarding the food.

The hosts plan to organise another fundraiser at Mursley Village Hall scheduled for October 12 2019.