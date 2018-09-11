Couple wanted for questioning over Aylesbury Iceland cash theft

Do you recognise the couple in these CCTV images?

Police would like to speak to following a theft in Aylesbury town centre.

At around 2pm on Thursday 9 August, a woman withdrew an amount of cash from a bank on New Street then went to shop in Iceland on the High Street.

The woman was followed into Iceland by a man and a woman. Whilst she was shopping, she felt someone touch her bag and when she turned she saw the man and woman running away. On checking her bag, she found that the cash had gone.

Investigating officer PC Elena Di Biagio, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images because I believe these individuals may have information that is vital to my investigation. If you recognise these people, or this is you, please get in touch with me online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180244246.”