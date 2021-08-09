Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Daily case numbers plateaued in Aylesbury Vale with the Government reporting 51 new cases today (August 9).

Yesterday, 52 new cases were confirmed, 437 infections have been reported in the past seven days in Aylesbury Vale.

No new Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today. The Government reports a death as Covid-related when someone dies within 28 days of testing positive.

In Aylesbury Vale, Public Health England has reported two virus-linked deaths in the past seven days.

In the UK 25,161 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours and another 37 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.