Covid cases fall in Aylesbury Vale
Today's figures continue a recent trend in daily case information for the region.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:20 pm
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:29 pm
The Government has recorded a further 52 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.
Today's (July 30) figures show a slight decline from yesterday's total, when 56 new positive tests were confirmed.
No Covid linked deaths were reported across Aylesbury Vale. Public Health England reports virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Over the past week 400 Covid cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale a 39.3% decrease from the previous week.
Overall UK figures confirmed another 29,622 infections and 68 new virus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours.