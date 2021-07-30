Covid cases fall in Aylesbury Vale

Today's figures continue a recent trend in daily case information for the region.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:20 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:29 pm

The Government has recorded a further 52 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Today's (July 30) figures show a slight decline from yesterday's total, when 56 new positive tests were confirmed.

No Covid linked deaths were reported across Aylesbury Vale. Public Health England reports virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

52 new Covid infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale on July 30

Over the past week 400 Covid cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale a 39.3% decrease from the previous week.

Overall UK figures confirmed another 29,622 infections and 68 new virus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours.

GovernmentPublic Health England