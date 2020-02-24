13-year-old punched by five teenage boys during street robbery in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Aylesbury.

At around 12.30pm on Friday 21 February, the victim, a 13 year old boy, was walking along Chaloner Road when he was set upon by a group of five teenage boys.

file image

The victim was pushed up against a fence whilst the boys went through his pockets before punching him in the stomach and taking his wallet.

The offenders left on foot along Hampden Road towards Aylesbury town centre.

The victim’s cash was stolen, but he did not require medical treatment.

All the offenders are teenage boys and were all wearing puffer jackets with the hoods up. One of the boys had a slim build, and the other four had a medium build. One of the boys was white, and two were Asian.

Investigating officer PC Patrick Cline, based at Aylesbury police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have seen the group of boys in the area at the time to get in touch.

“You can make a report online, or call 101 quoting reference 43200060337.

“If wish to remain 100% anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”