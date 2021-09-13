18 people arrested after climate change campaigners blocked the M25 near Hemel Hempstead

Police have arrested 18 people in connection with a protest that took place today near junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) of the M25.

Climate change campaigners blocked the M25 at six different locations - including junction 20 (Hemel Hempstead) during rush hour this morning (Monday) in protest.

Insulate Britain demonstrators sat across stretches of the road to send a message to the government.

Police

The group has decided to block the motorway this morning in reaction to startling floods, wildfires and storms seen across the world this summer.

“The M25 was closed westbound at junction 20, resulting in congestion and delays on both the M25 and the A41.

“Protestors ignored police requests to move location, so we took robust action to enable roads to be reopened and to remove the protestors causing obstructions.