'A sad time' for family that used to run pub destroyed in massive blaze near Buckingham

A Buckingham woman who grew up living at The Folly Inn has shared these pictures of the venue which was destroyed by fire last night.

The pub, at the side of the A413 between Adstock and Padbury, had been closed for years and was in a derelict state.

But at around 9.45pm last night, Monday, Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called out to a major fire which had taken hold at the former inn.

The Folly Inn, destroyed by fire

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, emergency responders said.

Nearly 40 firefighters were on the scene at one point attempting to tackle the fire, with the help of equipment including a turntable ladder, a thermal imaging camera and a fog spike – a tool used to punch holes into a structure and deliver water into the inside.

Due to the ferocity of the fire, emergency responders were unable to enter the building.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and there was also a Thames Valley Police presence on hand. Relief crews were called out to the scene at 2am, such was the difficulty firefighters faced tackling the blaze.

Close-up of damage to The Folly Inn

Jessica Gingell, whose family owned the pub from 2003 to 2008, said it was 'devastating news'.

Jessica, now aged 25, walked down to her former home this morning, Tuesday, to see the damage and shared these photographs.

She said: "This was my home for so many years, my childhood memories, good and bad.

"This lovely family pub brought myself and my family so many good friends throughout the years - lock-ins with the regulars, drinking, dancing around the pole, Thursday biker nights where my grandad would set up the barbecue in the pub garden for the bikers that came to visit, many birthdays, Christmasses and events.

The blaze at The Folly Inn

"To think this could have been deliberate is just awful. This is a sad time for myself and my family."