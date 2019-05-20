Appeal to trace robber who absconded from Springhill prison on Friday night

Police are appealing for help to trace a robber who absconded from Springhill open prison in Grendon Underwood on Friday May 17.

Ben Young, 31, escaped from the open jail between 8pm and midnight.

Ben Young

Young is described as a white man, around 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build and with black hair and has links to Peterborough and Norwich.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Dale Price said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Ben Young.

“If you see him, we would ask that you do not approach him, but call 999 instead.

“If anyone has any information relating to the whereabouts of Young, please call police on 101 quoting reference ‘43190148946’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”