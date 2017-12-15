Axe-wielding thieves rob man in Buckingham

Police are calling for witnesses after two men, armed with an axe and a crowbar, robbed another man on Cornwall Meadows.

The offenders approached the victim at 5:45pm on Sunday evening (December 10), demanding he hand over his money.

The victim handed over the cash after the crowbar-wielding attacker hit the wall above the victim's head with his weapon. They then walked away in the direction of Waitrose.

The victim was left shaken after the incident, but is not injured.

Thames Valley Police are now searching for the street robbers, and have issued the following descriptions: “The first offender is a white man, about 5ft 8ins, aged in his late teens to mid-twenties, of medium build with mousey brown/blonde, wavy hair. He was wearing a black jacket.

“The second offender is also a white man, about 5ft 8ins, aged in his late teens to mid-twenties, slim with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue lightweight jacket.”

Detective constable Tom Booth from Aylesbury Investigation Hub said: “Other members of public were in the area at the time of this robbery and may have seen something. I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact me.

“If you have any information please call me on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 43170367023.

“If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.”

Police have also asked the public for any information on a series of robberies in the Preston Bissett area.

For crime prevention and safety advice please visit the Thames Valley Police website.

