Aylesbury CID is asking for public's help after man is tied to a chair during burglary in Iver

Thames Valley Police Force CID based at Aylesbury is asking members of the public and traders to come forward if they have been offered for sale or have seen some distinctive jewellery which was stolen following an incident in Iver Heath.

The items were taken during an aggravated burglary which happened on 10 December 2019 in which four men gained entry to a property on Hardings Close, Iver.

Items stolen from property in Iver

They assaulted the man in the house and tied him to a chair. The offenders then searched the property and made the woman hand over valuables.

Both the man and the woman were treated at hospital, but have since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Lacey of Force CID said:

“We are carrying out an investigation into relation to this incident and have been carrying out house to house and other enquiries.

“We are releasing images of the stolen property, we would ask anyone who knows where this jewellery is or have been offered the jewellery for sale to please come forward as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43190385958, or people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The items stolen were:

A green and red three layered necklace, ring and earrings and two bangles, a six separate gold chains, a set of heart earrings, two gentlemen’s bracelets, one sovereign ring, an Aum Ring, a ladies long ring, a ladies pendant and earring set, a Mara necklace, a Krishna Bhagwan pendant, a necklace and an Ora pendant, a ladies ring and a wedding band, a gold bangle, two ladies hooped earrings, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and an amount of cash.