Aylesbury man charged with murder

A man from Aylesbury has been charged with murder and attempted murder following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit.

Malo Myers, aged 32, of Wycliffe End, Aylesbury, was charged on 11 September and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court later the same day.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to Wood White Drive on Saturday 7 July this year where a woman had sustained two stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Lorna Myers, aged 54, from Aylesbury.

A 14-year-old boy was also stabbed during the incident and required hospital treatment but has since been discharged from hospital.