Brackley man was stabbed “at least 325 times” by murderer who gets life in jail

The 23-year-old man who murdered his flatmate in Brackley stabbed him “at least 325 times” before dismembering the body has been sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison.

Robert Field pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial in January to the killing of Augustus ‘Gus’ Davies.

Gus Davies

Both men were drug dealers; Field was the runner in the business with Mr Davies running the operation.

At his sentencing today (May 24), the court heard the fatal attack on Mr Davies occurred after Field was allegedly robbed of £45,000 and drugs by dealers from Birmingham.

Rumours circulated that Field had staged the robbery and was betraying Mr Davies because he was unhappy at being second fiddle.

Mr Davies confronted Field at the pair’s flat in Old Town.

A fight broke out, resulting in the murder of 23-year-old Mr Davies at the hands of his school friend on June 25, 2018.

A pathology report concluded Mr Davies was the victim of a sustained attack with the cause of death resulting from several stab wounds to the neck that resulted in him bleeding out and suffering a cardiac arrest.

In the days after the murder, Field borrowed “bin liners, rubber gloves, a spade and a saw” from a friend so he could dismember and dispose of the body.

"The prosecution do not challenge your assertion that Mr Davies came at you with a knife," said Judge Adrienne Lucking.

"However, your actions went completely beyond self-defence.

"This was a horrific and ferocious attack including blows struck with severe force."

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the family said: "It's difficult to put into words how Gus's murder has affected all of us. We would do anything to see him again. What Gus went through is unbearable to think about, knowing he (Field) will be released, I fear for the safety of all of us."

The starting point for Field's sentence was set at 15 years but aggravating factors - the ferocity of the attack causing 325 wounds, mental or physical suffering inflicted on the victim before death, the concealment and dismembering of the body, the drugs and the intention to kill - increased the term to 20 years.

A lack of premeditation "indicated by the apparent spontaneous nature of the actual assault", assistance given in locating the missing limbs (albeit after the first funeral was held, meaning the family had to hold a second burial), the guilty plea and the judge's acceptance of remorse by virtue of a letter from Field, reduced the term to 17 years.

One-tenth credit was applied and Field was handed a 15-year and three month term, minus the 299 days already spent on remand.