Buckingham burglary: do you recognise these men?

Can you help identify these men? Police think they may have 'vital' information about a burglary in Buckingham.

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images in the hopes of tracking down two men, thought to have more information about the incident, which occurred between 7pm and 7.20pm on November 21, in Fishers Field.

The victim first became aware of the burglary when he received a warning text message from his bank stating there had been unusual activity on his account.

He then noticed that his Jasper Conran tan wallet and Dell Latitude 3570 laptop had been taken. The victim’s bank cards were then used at various shops.

Although there were no signs of forced entry at the residence that had been burgled, the bolt on the rear gate had been forced off.

Investigating officer detective constable Rachel Huggins, of the investigation hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would ask anyone with information to call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number ‘43170347266’.”