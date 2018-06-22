Buckingham teenagers charged with theft, drug possession and assault

Two teenagers from Buckingham have been charged with theft, drug possession and assault following incidents in the town.

A 15-year-old boy was charged via postal requisition on June 15 with:

> Three counts of assault by beating

> Possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis

> Eight counts of theft from a shop

A 14-year-old boy was charged via postal requisition on June 15 with:

> One count of assault by beating

> Possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis

> Six counts of theft from a shop

The charges are in connection with incidents in the town between December 2017 and March 2018.

Both boys were summonsed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on July 10.