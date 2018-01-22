Buckinghamshire man jailed for rape of young girls

A man from Milton Keynes has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, after pleading guilty of multiple sexual offences against girls as young as seven.

Ricky O’Grady, 28, of Snowberry Close, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes, was sentenced on January 19 at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty on 16 charges, including the rape of young girls in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

He was also given an eight year extended licence period and ordered to remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

He pleaded guilty at the same court on November 28 to the following:

- Three counts of rape

- Two counts of attempted rape

- Three counts of indecent assault

- Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

- One count of sexual assault of a child under 13

- One count of causing a child to watch a sexual act

- Two counts of possession of indecent images of a child

- Three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offences took place from 1999 to 2017 on multiple occasions in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire and involved three female victims aged from seven to 15 years old.

O’Grady was charged on October 8. Detective Sergeant Tracy Wescombe and Detective Constable Christopher Birtles of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a harrowing case in which O’Grady abused very young girls.

“I have to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and reliving the abuse and I am pleased for them that he admitted his guilt at court.

“I hope the fact he has received such a long sentence reflects the severity of the offences and allows the victims some peace knowing he will be in prison for a long time."